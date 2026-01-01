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Weekly 1st place finishers win:
• $50 in Restaurant gift cards
• Opportunity to submit $1,000 final score prediction for the Big Game on 2/14/2027
Season Long Points Champion wins:
• $1,000 Cash
• Opportunity to submit $10,000 final score prediction for the Big Game on 2/14/2027
How to play:
1
Register
Complete the registration form to obtain your Username & Password.
2
Weekly Pick'Em
  • Submit your picks of the winners in each of the weekly football match-ups.
  • Submit your tiebreaker submission.
  • Click SAVE PICKS!
3
Leader Board
Check out your weekly results & season-long standings on our Leader Board.

 

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