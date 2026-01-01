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Weekly 1st place finishers win:
• $50 in Restaurant gift cards
• Opportunity to submit $1,000 final score prediction for the Big Game on 2/14/2027
Season Long Points Champion wins:
• $1,000 Cash
• Opportunity to submit $10,000 final score prediction for the Big Game on 2/14/2027
How to play:
1
Register
Complete the registration form to obtain your Username & Password.
(Must be 21 or older to participate & play.)
register
2
Weekly Pick'Em
Submit your picks of the winners in each of the weekly football match-ups.
Submit your tiebreaker submission.
Click SAVE PICKS!
3
Leader Board
Check out your weekly results & season-long standings on our Leader Board.
Leader Board
You must be a resident of one of the following states to enter.
Please select your State of residence:
Submit
Sorry, only residents of states listed may enter this site.
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